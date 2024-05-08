240513-N-DO281-1001 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the MWR water taxi from the Pelican Pete's Marina to Leeward. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 18:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80426
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110304655.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO Water Taxi, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
