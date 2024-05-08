Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PERIGEE Podcast feat CMSSF - Episode 32.1 SPAFORGEN

    05.01.2024

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Lance Valencia 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    Episode 32, Pt. 1 of the Perigee Podcast, hosted by Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna. Space Force Generation, or SPAFORGEN, cycles guardians through three phases -- prepare, ready and commit -- and is the service’s model for assigning and allocating forces to combatant commands. Part 1 of 2.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 14:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80423
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110303852.mp3
    Length: 00:41:02
    Album Perigee Podcast feat CMSSF
    Track # 32
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PERIGEE Podcast feat CMSSF - Episode 32.1 SPAFORGEN, by TSgt Lance Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast
    Guardians
    CMSSF
    Perigee
    Chief Bentivegna
    SPAFORGEN

