PERIGEE Podcast feat CMSSF - Episode 32.1 SPAFORGEN

Episode 32, Pt. 1 of the Perigee Podcast, hosted by Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna. Space Force Generation, or SPAFORGEN, cycles guardians through three phases -- prepare, ready and commit -- and is the service’s model for assigning and allocating forces to combatant commands. Part 1 of 2.