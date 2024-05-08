Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sergeant's Time Podcast - Episode 08 - Maj. Gen. David Doyle

    Sergeant's Time Podcast - Episode 08 - Maj. Gen. David Doyle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Maj. Gen. David Doyle, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty join the Sergeant's Time Podcast to discuss Doyle's upbringing and journey in the Army, and why it's essential for NCOs and officers to have a positive professional relationship.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 12:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80421
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110303430.mp3
    Length: 00:32:29
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant's Time Podcast - Episode 08 - Maj. Gen. David Doyle, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    NCO
    Podcast
    4th Infantry Division
    Development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT