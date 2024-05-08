The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 7

On this episode of the Leading Edge, we focus on the leadership dynamic of the First Sergeant and the Commander, and its impact on the overall organization. SMSgt. Callen, who leads the discussion, is the 130th Wing Staff and Medical Group First Sergeant. Senior Callen articulates the role the “Shirt” plays in ensuring good order and discipline amongst their team, prioritizing the welfare of the Airmen they are assigned. The episode starts and closes with Deputy Wing Commander Col. Patrick Chard, the program’s author and facilitator.
