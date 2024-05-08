Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 7

    CHARLESTON , WV, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Audio by 1st Lt. Alexis Farmer 

    130th Airlift Wing

    On this episode of the Leading Edge, we focus on the leadership dynamic of the First Sergeant and the Commander, and its impact on the overall organization. SMSgt. Callen, who leads the discussion, is the 130th Wing Staff and Medical Group First Sergeant. Senior Callen articulates the role the “Shirt” plays in ensuring good order and discipline amongst their team, prioritizing the welfare of the Airmen they are assigned. The episode starts and closes with Deputy Wing Commander Col. Patrick Chard, the program’s author and facilitator.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 10:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 01:08:31
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 7, by 1st Lt. Alexis Farmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    130th AW
    Charlie West
    Ep. 7
    The Leading Edge

