    SSI Live Podcast – Ep 111 – Dr. Evan Ellis on the Central Role of Paraguay in South America

    CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Paraguay as a Linchpin Both Literally and Figuratively – Paraguay sits at the crossroads of both illicit and licit activities in South America, with implications stretching from arms trafficking to the drug trade to Hezbollah’s fundraising to China-Taiwan issues. How is the relatively new government of President Santiago Peña dealing with Paraguay’s many challenges, including significant corruption? What are the promises and perils it faces politically, economically, and militarily? Dr. Evan Ellis joined SSI Live host John R. Deni for a deep dive on Paraguay, including a readout of Evan’s meeting with President Peña. Listen here, download to your device, or subscribe below.

    TAGS

    Hezbollah
    Paraguay
    Dr. Evan Ellis
    President Santiago Peña
    Dr. John Deni

