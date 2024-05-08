Paraguay as a Linchpin Both Literally and Figuratively – Paraguay sits at the crossroads of both illicit and licit activities in South America, with implications stretching from arms trafficking to the drug trade to Hezbollah’s fundraising to China-Taiwan issues. How is the relatively new government of President Santiago Peña dealing with Paraguay’s many challenges, including significant corruption? What are the promises and perils it faces politically, economically, and militarily? Dr. Evan Ellis joined SSI Live host John R. Deni for a deep dive on Paraguay, including a readout of Evan’s meeting with President Peña. Listen here, download to your device, or subscribe below.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 10:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80419
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110303027.mp3
|Length:
|00:33:45
|Artist
|SSI Live
|Album
|Dr. Evan Ellis
|Track #
|11
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|CARLISLE, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SSI Live Podcast – Ep 111 – Dr. Evan Ellis on the Central Role of Paraguay in South America, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT