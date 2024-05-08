SSI Live Podcast – Ep 111 – Dr. Evan Ellis on the Central Role of Paraguay in South America

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80419" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Paraguay as a Linchpin Both Literally and Figuratively – Paraguay sits at the crossroads of both illicit and licit activities in South America, with implications stretching from arms trafficking to the drug trade to Hezbollah’s fundraising to China-Taiwan issues. How is the relatively new government of President Santiago Peña dealing with Paraguay’s many challenges, including significant corruption? What are the promises and perils it faces politically, economically, and militarily? Dr. Evan Ellis joined SSI Live host John R. Deni for a deep dive on Paraguay, including a readout of Evan’s meeting with President Peña. Listen here, download to your device, or subscribe below.