    Lab Life - Episode 78: Robotic Blacksmithing

    05.10.2024

    Audio by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dr. Andrew Gillman, an AFRL Materials Research Engineer; Mr. Nate Ames, executive director of The Ohio State University's Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence; and Dr. Michael A. Groeber, an Ohio State University professor join the podcast to discuss the power of partnerships. Their collaboration led to a robotic black blacksmithing system, which uses incremental forming, a heat-assisted metalworking process that permits users to manufacture small lots of customized manufactured parts.

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:51:34
    Science
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Lab
    Lab Life
    Lab Life Podcast
    LabLife

