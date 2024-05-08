Lab Life - Episode 78: Robotic Blacksmithing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80399" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Dr. Andrew Gillman, an AFRL Materials Research Engineer; Mr. Nate Ames, executive director of The Ohio State University's Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence; and Dr. Michael A. Groeber, an Ohio State University professor join the podcast to discuss the power of partnerships. Their collaboration led to a robotic black blacksmithing system, which uses incremental forming, a heat-assisted metalworking process that permits users to manufacture small lots of customized manufactured parts.