Dr. Andrew Gillman, an AFRL Materials Research Engineer; Mr. Nate Ames, executive director of The Ohio State University's Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence; and Dr. Michael A. Groeber, an Ohio State University professor join the podcast to discuss the power of partnerships. Their collaboration led to a robotic black blacksmithing system, which uses incremental forming, a heat-assisted metalworking process that permits users to manufacture small lots of customized manufactured parts.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2024 17:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80399
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110299838.mp3
|Length:
|00:51:34
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lab Life - Episode 78: Robotic Blacksmithing, by Kenneth M McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
