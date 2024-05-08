On this week's edition of the Marne Report Podcast, Fort Stewart Public Affairs Fellow, Bryan Lunn, sits down with Army Installations Chief, Dan Klippstein, to discuss ways to improve quality of life and how his office supports soldiers and families. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2024 16:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80397
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110299598.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:16
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
