The Marne Report

On this week's edition of the Marne Report Podcast, Fort Stewart Public Affairs Fellow, Bryan Lunn, sits down with Army Installations Chief, Dan Klippstein, to discuss ways to improve quality of life and how his office supports soldiers and families. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!