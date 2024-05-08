Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 97 Workforce Development Opportunities on Fort Meade

    05.01.2024

    Audio by Gloriann Martin 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Careasa Greer, U.S. Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade Workforce Development Specialist, to discuss workforce development opportunities available to Team Meade.

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:27:42
    podcast
    Fort Meade
    workforce development

