    Sergeant's Time Podcast - Episode 07 - CSM Alex Kupratty

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    4th Infantry Division Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty chats with the NCO Journal staff about growing up, evolving from a junior Soldier to Division CSM, and the leadership traits and values he learned along the way.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.10.2024 12:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:40:48
    TAGS

    Leadership
    NCO
    CSM
    4th Infantry Division
    Carson
    Development
    Fort Carson

