    The BES Mission Success Podcast - Episode 6 - Lt. Col. Jon Drummond

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Audio by Business and Enterprise Systems 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    BESPIN is an innovative software factory that creates web and mobile applications for the warfighter. Join us in our conversation with Lt. Col. Jon Drummond, Branch Chief of BESPIN, as he shares the story of BESPIN's beginnings, and the exciting tools being created for the Air Force and beyond.

    The Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate delivers information technology mission support and service capabilities to military members, government civilians, and contractor support teammates across the globe.

    The conclusions and opinions expressed in this presentation are those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, Department of Defense, or The Air University.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Posted: 05.10.2024 14:17
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, The BES Mission Success Podcast - Episode 6 - Lt. Col. Jon Drummond, by Business and Enterprise Systems, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Air Force Lifecycle Management Center
    BESPIN
    Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate

