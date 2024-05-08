NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 10, 2024) Radio spot promotes how kids can attend Vacation Bible School this summer through the Chapel on Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria I. Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2024 09:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80386
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110297677.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VBS, by PO2 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT