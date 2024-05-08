Radio news highlighting First Lady Jill Biden holding a virtual appreciation event for educators and U.S. and Danish militaries conduct joint convoy protection drills in Denmark. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2024 04:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80377
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110297210.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - First Lady Holds Virtual Appreciation Event & Missile Launcher Test in Denmark, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT