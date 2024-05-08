Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - First Lady Holds Virtual Appreciation Event & Missile Launcher Test in Denmark

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.09.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    Radio news highlighting First Lady Jill Biden holding a virtual appreciation event for educators and U.S. and Danish militaries conduct joint convoy protection drills in Denmark. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.10.2024 04:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80377
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110297210.mp3
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - First Lady Holds Virtual Appreciation Event & Missile Launcher Test in Denmark, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Teachers
    First Lady
    Denmark
    Partnership

