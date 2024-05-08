Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240508 Radio News

    240508 Radio News

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    05.08.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Rumple 

    AFN Naples

    NAPLES, Italy (May 8, 2024) Radio news covering USAID and the Department of Defense humanitarian aid to Gaza and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro's National Call to Maritime Service. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.10.2024 04:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80368
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110297152.mp3
    Length: 00:01:40
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240508 Radio News, by PO1 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT