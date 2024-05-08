NAPLES, Italy (May 8, 2024) Radio news covering USAID and the Department of Defense humanitarian aid to Gaza and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro's National Call to Maritime Service. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
Date Posted:
|05.10.2024 04:01
Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80368
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110297152.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240508 Radio News, by PO1 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
