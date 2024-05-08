Brigadier General Jones made his final visit to the AFN K-Town for an interview as the 86th Airlift Wing commander. U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief, talked the changes that will happening with the KMCC Pharmacy. (U.S. Army audio by SSG Tamillyah Jo)
|05.06.2024
|05.10.2024 03:06
|Newscasts
|80364
|2405/DOD_110297058.mp3
|00:01:53
|2023
|Blues
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|4
|0
|0
This work, Change of Command and Pharmacy Closing KMC Update, by SSG Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
