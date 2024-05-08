Change of Command and Pharmacy Closing KMC Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80364" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Brigadier General Jones made his final visit to the AFN K-Town for an interview as the 86th Airlift Wing commander. U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief, talked the changes that will happening with the KMCC Pharmacy. (U.S. Army audio by SSG Tamillyah Jo)