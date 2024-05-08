Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command and Pharmacy Closing KMC Update

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    05.06.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Brigadier General Jones made his final visit to the AFN K-Town for an interview as the 86th Airlift Wing commander. U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief, talked the changes that will happening with the KMCC Pharmacy. (U.S. Army audio by SSG Tamillyah Jo)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.10.2024 03:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80364
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110297058.mp3
    Length: 00:01:53
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
    Ramstein

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Ramstein
    Change of Command
    KMCC

