Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Equipping the Corps - S3 E15 Marine Recon with LtCol Jason Hibler

    Equipping the Corps - S3 E15 Marine Recon with LtCol Jason Hibler

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Audio by James Van Meer 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Marine Recon units are the commander’s eyes and ears on the battlefield. From clandestine missions to intelligence gathering, they are a silent force ensuring military readiness. On this episode, Morgan chats with LtCol Jason Hibler the Concept Development Team 1 Lead within the Experiment Division at Marine Corps Warfighting Lab, or MCWL.

    The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.09.2024 07:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80348
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110292724.mp3
    Length: 00:46:47
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S3 E15 Marine Recon with LtCol Jason Hibler, by James Van Meer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recon
    Marine Corps Warfighting Lab
    MCWL
    Equipping the Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT