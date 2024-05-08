Equipping the Corps - S3 E15 Marine Recon with LtCol Jason Hibler

Marine Recon units are the commander’s eyes and ears on the battlefield. From clandestine missions to intelligence gathering, they are a silent force ensuring military readiness. On this episode, Morgan chats with LtCol Jason Hibler the Concept Development Team 1 Lead within the Experiment Division at Marine Corps Warfighting Lab, or MCWL.
The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.
