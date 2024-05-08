TAG Talks Ep. 17 - Emerging Social Media Principles and Practices

In this episode of TAG Talks, The Adjutant General of the Army, Brig. Gen. Gregory Johnson ("TAG 63") sits down with Dr. Karen Freberg, Professor of Strategic Communications, to discuss the emerging principles and practices for social media. Learn about how to successfully execute a brand, content creation strategy, educational resources, and predictions into the future of the ever-evolving realm of social media.
