Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAG Talks Ep. 17 - Emerging Social Media Principles and Practices

    TAG Talks Ep. 17 - Emerging Social Media Principles and Practices

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Audio by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    In this episode of TAG Talks, The Adjutant General of the Army, Brig. Gen. Gregory Johnson ("TAG 63") sits down with Dr. Karen Freberg, Professor of Strategic Communications, to discuss the emerging principles and practices for social media. Learn about how to successfully execute a brand, content creation strategy, educational resources, and predictions into the future of the ever-evolving realm of social media.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 15:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80347
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110292564.mp3
    Length: 00:31:44
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAG Talks Ep. 17 - Emerging Social Media Principles and Practices, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    social media
    TAG
    HRC
    TAGD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT