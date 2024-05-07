The Quill & Sword | NSL Unscripted | Episode 16 - A Conversation between Dr. Jill Goldenziel and LtCol Grant McDowell on Lawfare

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80342" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This episode features LtCol Grant McDowell, Acting-Chair, National Security Law Department at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, interviewing Dr. Jill Goldenziel, Professor, National Defense University-College of Information and Cyberspace. In this episode, Dr. Goldenziel discusses the often-debated topic of Lawfare with LtCol McDowell. They touch upon many areas during their conversation including the definitions of Lawfare, current efforts in the US to counter-Lawfare, activities by US partner-nations and competitors in the Lawfare sphere, suggest possible ways forward for US strategy, and provide recommendations on materials and readings on how NSL practioners can better prepare themselves when encountering this area of the law.