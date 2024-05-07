This episode features LtCol Grant McDowell, Acting-Chair, National Security Law Department at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, interviewing Dr. Jill Goldenziel, Professor, National Defense University-College of Information and Cyberspace. In this episode, Dr. Goldenziel discusses the often-debated topic of Lawfare with LtCol McDowell. They touch upon many areas during their conversation including the definitions of Lawfare, current efforts in the US to counter-Lawfare, activities by US partner-nations and competitors in the Lawfare sphere, suggest possible ways forward for US strategy, and provide recommendations on materials and readings on how NSL practioners can better prepare themselves when encountering this area of the law.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2024 11:48
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|80342
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110291678.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:33
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword | NSL Unscripted | Episode 16 - A Conversation between Dr. Jill Goldenziel and LtCol Grant McDowell on Lawfare, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT