A 30-second radio spot for the Drivers Training, Personally Owned Vehicle and Safety Program at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from April 29, 2024, to May 6, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2024 09:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80337
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110291170.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - POV Safety Program, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
