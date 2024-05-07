Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W. T. Sampson Adopt a Senior Night

    CUBA

    05.08.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Fowler 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    240508-N-DO281-1001 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the upcoming W. T. Sampson Elementary/High School adopt senior night fundraiser. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 09:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80335
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110291017.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W. T. Sampson Adopt a Senior Night, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    GTMO
    Seniors
    Class of 2024
    W.T. Sampson

