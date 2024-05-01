Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP14: Intel (Left of the Bang Miniseries 04)

“Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.



In this episode, host Capt. Seth Revetta shares the forth episode in a miniseries called Left of the Bang from our Scorpion team Observer, Coach, Trainers. The series highlights how to better prepare each war fighting function for some of the challenges seen at the National Training Center. Maj. Steven Pyles, Capt. Kenneth Russell, Capt Johnathan Eton, and Capt. Seth Revetta discuss Intel from the battle staff perspective for units to better understand before coming to the National Training Center.



Recommended Resources:

FM 2.0 Intelligence of the Operational Environment (March 2019)

armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN40083-ATP_2-01.3-002-WEB-6.pdf



FM 3-98 (January 2023) Reconnaissance and Security Operations

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN37194-FM_3-98-000-WEB-1.pdf



ATP 2-01 (August 2021) Collection Management

armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_c/ARN33198-ATP_2-01-000-WEB-1.pdf



ATP 2-19.4 (June 2021) Brigade Combat Team Intelligence Techniques

armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_c/ARN32767-ATP_2-19.4-000-WEB-1.pdf (CAC Required)



ATP 2-33.4 (Jan 2020) Intelligence Analysis

ARN20669_ATP 2-33x4 FINAL WEB_v2_fix.pdf (army.mil)



ATP 3-90.99 (April 2021) Desert Operations

armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN32068-ATP_3-90.99-000-WEB-1.pdf



TC 2-19.0 (March 2021) Military Intelligence (MI) Company and Platoon Reference Guide

ARN31806-TC_2-19.01-000-WEB-1.pdf (army.mil)



STP 34-35F14-SM-TG (January 2023) Soldiers Manual and Training Guide for MOS 35F Intelligence Analyst Skill Level 1/2/3/4 (CAC Required)

armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_c/ARN37167-STP_34-35F14-SM-TG-000-WEB-1.pdf



