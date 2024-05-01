Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP14: Intel (Left of the Bang Miniseries 04)

“Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.
In this episode, host Capt. Seth Revetta shares the forth episode in a miniseries called Left of the Bang from our Scorpion team Observer, Coach, Trainers. The series highlights how to better prepare each war fighting function for some of the challenges seen at the National Training Center. Maj. Steven Pyles, Capt. Kenneth Russell, Capt Johnathan Eton, and Capt. Seth Revetta discuss Intel from the battle staff perspective for units to better understand before coming to the National Training Center.
Recommended Resources:
FM 2.0 Intelligence of the Operational Environment (March 2019)
armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN40083-ATP_2-01.3-002-WEB-6.pdf
FM 3-98 (January 2023) Reconnaissance and Security Operations
https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN37194-FM_3-98-000-WEB-1.pdf
ATP 2-01 (August 2021) Collection Management
armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_c/ARN33198-ATP_2-01-000-WEB-1.pdf
ATP 2-19.4 (June 2021) Brigade Combat Team Intelligence Techniques
armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_c/ARN32767-ATP_2-19.4-000-WEB-1.pdf (CAC Required)
ATP 2-33.4 (Jan 2020) Intelligence Analysis
ARN20669_ATP 2-33x4 FINAL WEB_v2_fix.pdf (army.mil)
ATP 3-90.99 (April 2021) Desert Operations
armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN32068-ATP_3-90.99-000-WEB-1.pdf
TC 2-19.0 (March 2021) Military Intelligence (MI) Company and Platoon Reference Guide
ARN31806-TC_2-19.01-000-WEB-1.pdf (army.mil)
STP 34-35F14-SM-TG (January 2023) Soldiers Manual and Training Guide for MOS 35F Intelligence Analyst Skill Level 1/2/3/4 (CAC Required)
armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_c/ARN37167-STP_34-35F14-SM-TG-000-WEB-1.pdf
“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center.
Episode hosted by Capt. Seth Revetta and edited by Annette Pritt
This work, Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP14: Intel (Left of the Bang Miniseries 04), by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
