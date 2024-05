Audio Marine Minute: Native Fury 24

WELCOME I’M CPL ALEXIS FRENCH WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA, THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, AND THE U.S. MARINE CORPS FORCES, CENTRAL COMMAND HAVE KICKED OFF EXERCISE NATIVE FURY 24 WITH A BANG AT A SAUDI NAVAL PORT ON MAY 2, 2024.



NOW IN ITS 8TH ITERATION, NATIVE FURY 24 IS SET TO PRESENT AN IMPRESSIVE DISPLAY OF MILITARY CAPABILITIES. U.S. AND PARTNER FORCES WILL ENGAGE IN ON-LOAD AND OFF-LOAD OPERATIONS, CONVOY MANEUVERS, AND INTENSE URBAN COMBAT TRAINING, SPANNING BOTH SAUDI ARABIA AND THE U-A-E.



THIS EXERCISE ENHANCES INTEROPERABILITY AND BOLSTER’S OUR COLLECTIVE ABILITY TO TACKLE OPERATIONS ACROSS THE TRANS-ARABIAN NETWORK. NATIVE FURY 24 IS A TESTAMENT TO THE UNWAVERING PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN THE U.S. MILITARY, THE ROYAL SAUDI ARMED FORCES, AND THE U-A-E ARMED FORCES.



OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY CPL. AIDAN HEKKER, FEATURING



U.S. MARINE CORPS CPL. KHUAJAAHMA SHAMS, LEFT, AN ASSISTANT PATROL LEADER ASSIGNED TO CHARLIE COMPANY, BATTALION LANDING TEAM 1/5, 15TH MEU, POSTS SECURITY WITH A PHILIPPINE MARINE ASSIGNED TO 33RD MARINE COMPANY, MARINE BATTALION LANDING TEAM 3, DURING A SIMULATED AIRFIELD SECURITY MISSION DURING EXERCISE BALIKATAN 24 IN SAN VICENTE, PHILIPPINES, APRIL 30, 2024.



BK 24 IS AN ANNUAL EXERCISE BETWEEN THE ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES AND THE U.S. MILITARY DESIGNED TO STRENGTHEN BILATERAL INTEROPERABILITY, CAPABILITIES, TRUST, AND COOPERATION BUILT OVER DECADES OF SHARED EXPERIENCES.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES, VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES. SEMPER FIDELIS.