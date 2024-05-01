Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Mental Health Awareness Month and PCS Pet Travel

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.07.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    During Mental Health Awareness Month, Army Lt. Col. Mark Wessler, the director of behavioral health for Medical Readiness Command Europe, relays tips to boost mental acuity and wellbeing. As peak PCS season approaches, Sgt. Danielle Ramsey, outpatient services NCOIC of the Veterinary Center Europe, gives the first step members should take when preparing to move their pets. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 10:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    PCS
    pet travel
    Mental Health Awareness Month

