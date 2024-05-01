KMC Update - Mental Health Awareness Month and PCS Pet Travel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80317" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

During Mental Health Awareness Month, Army Lt. Col. Mark Wessler, the director of behavioral health for Medical Readiness Command Europe, relays tips to boost mental acuity and wellbeing. As peak PCS season approaches, Sgt. Danielle Ramsey, outpatient services NCOIC of the Veterinary Center Europe, gives the first step members should take when preparing to move their pets. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)