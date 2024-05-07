Moving out of the dorms mandatory meeting spot for 15 seconds.
Script:
Alright keep it going and Stop! Perfect!
Oh hey, If you are moving out of the dorms some time soon, make sure to attend the mandatory briefing for airmen taking place, May 17 and 28th at bdg. 307, For more information search 52fss.com today!
Date Taken:
|05.07.2024
Date Posted:
|05.08.2024 08:01
Category:
|Newscasts
Artist
|Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez
Year
|2024
Genre
|Blues
Location:
|RP, DE
This work, Moving out of the dorms, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
