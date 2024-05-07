Moving out of the dorms

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80315" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Moving out of the dorms mandatory meeting spot for 15 seconds.



Script:

Alright keep it going and Stop! Perfect!

Oh hey, If you are moving out of the dorms some time soon, make sure to attend the mandatory briefing for airmen taking place, May 17 and 28th at bdg. 307, For more information search 52fss.com today!