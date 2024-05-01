Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aether: The Podcast - Season 2 Episode 4 - Maria Patterson Bradley Podliska

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In Episode 4 of Season 2, we visit with Major Maria Patterson and Dr. Bradley Podliska about their spring 2024 War on the Rocks article concerning US Air Force officer promotion boards. The article, based on Major Patterson's research while a student at Air Command and Staff College, provides recommendations to improve this critical process.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 07:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80314
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110287854.mp3
    Length: 00:15:40
    Air University

    TAGS

    #militarypromotion #AI #leadership

