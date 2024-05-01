Aether: The Podcast - Season 2 Episode 4 - Maria Patterson Bradley Podliska

In Episode 4 of Season 2, we visit with Major Maria Patterson and Dr. Bradley Podliska about their spring 2024 War on the Rocks article concerning US Air Force officer promotion boards. The article, based on Major Patterson's research while a student at Air Command and Staff College, provides recommendations to improve this critical process.
