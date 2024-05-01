Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tailwinds Season 2 Episode 2 – Fil Arenas

    Tailwinds Season 2 Episode 2 – Fil Arenas

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In our second episode of Tailwinds Season 2, we visit with Dr. Fil Arenas about the perils of toxic leadership, and particularly, the role of toxic followers in this destructive organizational dynamic.

    Category: Newscasts
    Location: US
    Air University

    TAGS

    #toxicleaders #organizationalculture #USAF #USSF

