    Pacific Pulse: May 6, 2024

    JAPAN

    05.06.2024

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Adm Samuel Paparo assumed command of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command from Adm. John Aquilino; Philippine and U.S. military forces are participating in Balikatan 24; personnel and aircraft assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing participated in Korea Flying Training 24.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 02:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JP
    This work, Pacific Pulse: May 6, 2024, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Pulse

