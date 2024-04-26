Pacific Pulse: April 26, 2024

On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. Navy is sending a P-8 Poseidon to join the search for seven Japanese aviators missing since two SH-60 Seahawk helicopters went down during nighttime training; U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division joined forces with Philippine Army soldiers to conduct Low-Cost Low Altitude dropping and sling load operations during Exercise Balikatan 24; Marine Rotational Force-Darwin Marines and Sailors showed their support to the Australian Defence Force personnel commemorating Anzac Day.
