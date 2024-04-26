Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: April 26, 2024

    JAPAN

    04.24.2024

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. Navy is sending a P-8 Poseidon to join the search for seven Japanese aviators missing since two SH-60 Seahawk helicopters went down during nighttime training; U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division joined forces with Philippine Army soldiers to conduct Low-Cost Low Altitude dropping and sling load operations during Exercise Balikatan 24; Marine Rotational Force-Darwin Marines and Sailors showed their support to the Australian Defence Force personnel commemorating Anzac Day.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 02:11
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: April 26, 2024, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Pulse

