    VHS Shout out - 3

    VHS Shout out - 3

    ITALY

    04.30.2024

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    Vicenza, Italy - Radio shout-outs for the Vicenza High School Class of 2024 (radio spot by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger).

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 08:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80305
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110285267.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    high school
    shout out
    AFN
    graduation
    AFN Vicenza
    class of 2024

