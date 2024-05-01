20240501 AFN Bahrain - Wellness Wednesday

Weekly radio segment featuring monthly themes from mental health, fitness, eating habits, chronic issues and other topics. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 07:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|80301
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110285136.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:11
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
