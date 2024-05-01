Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot- 2024 Summer Reading Kick Off

    Radio Spot- 2024 Summer Reading Kick Off

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    05.01.2024

    Audio by Seaman Adam Mojica 

    AFN Bahrain

    Thirty-second spot highlighting Fleet and Family 2024 Summer Reading Kick Off to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 06:53
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 80300
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110285099.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Spot
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot- 2024 Summer Reading Kick Off, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Bahrain
    Radio
    Spot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT