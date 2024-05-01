Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - 2024 Mindfullness & Meditation

    Radio Spot - 2024 Mindfullness & Meditation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    05.01.2024

    Audio by Seaman Adam Mojica 

    AFN Bahrain

    Thirty-second spot highlighting Fleet and Family 2024 Mindfulness & Mediation workshops to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 06:54
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 80298
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110285078.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Spot
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - 2024 Mindfullness & Meditation, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Bahrain
    Radio
    Spot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT