Radio Spot - 7th MSC Retirement

A 30-second spot about the 7th MSC retirement service office. They offer retirement brief's to reserve soldiers and their families and helps outline the retirement process. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 04:00
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
