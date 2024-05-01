Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples News: African Lion & Maritime Forces Summit

    ITALY

    05.02.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    U.S. Africa Command's premiere and largest annual joint and combined exercise, African Lion 2024, is now underway.
    In Ghana U.S. NAVAL FORCES AFRICA, US MARINE CORPS FORCES AFRICA AND THE GHANAN NAVY ARE LEADING THE AFRICAN MARITIME FORCES SUMMIT AND NAVAL INFANTRY LEADERSHIP SYMPOSIUM.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Location: IT
    This work, AFN Naples News: African Lion & Maritime Forces Summit, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    African
    Ghana
    Lion

