240506-N-JC401-1001 SASEBO, Japan (May 6, 2024)
A radio spot for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, to promote the Sasebo Liberty Center's trip to Okinawa scheduled for May 24, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC2 Julia Brockman.)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 22:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80287
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110284367.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Okinawa Overnight Trip, by PO3 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT