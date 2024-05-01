240503-N-GG032-1001 SASEBO, Japan (May 3, 2024)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about the Navy JROTC in Sasebo who went underway with Naval Beach Unit 7 for a day in order to witness Landing Craft Air Cushion exercises on May 1, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC2 Shotton Orion.)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 22:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80286
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110284366.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFNEWSCAST1(03MAY24), by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT