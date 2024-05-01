Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TFNEWSCAST1(03MAY24)

    TFNEWSCAST1(03MAY24)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.03.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    240503-N-GG032-1001 SASEBO, Japan (May 3, 2024)
    A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about the Navy JROTC in Sasebo who went underway with Naval Beach Unit 7 for a day in order to witness Landing Craft Air Cushion exercises on May 1, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC2 Shotton Orion.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 22:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80286
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110284366.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFNEWSCAST1(03MAY24), by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    Sasebo
    underway
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT