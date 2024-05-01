Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HawgCast EP10 - MSG Lambert - A Support Group of One

    HawgCast EP10 - MSG Lambert - A Support Group of One

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Audio by Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing

    In this episode, Col. Mike "Rio" Leonas talks to MSgt. Adam Lambert about his recent deployment to Niger, where Lambert exemplified the multi-capable Airman concept by performing the functions of nearly the entire Mission Support Group when the base he was at cut manning after the host nation of Niger experienced a coup.

    Edited by Bob Jennings, 442 FW Public Affairs

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2024 11:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80283
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110282033.mp3
    Length: 00:55:55
    Artist 442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs
    Album Season 2
    Track # 3
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcasts
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HawgCast EP10 - MSG Lambert - A Support Group of One, by Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    442 FW
    442d Fighter Wing
    KCHawgs
    HawgCast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT