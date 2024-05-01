Kellie Gerardi, a aerospace, defense, and technology professional, children's book author and science communicator, talks about her experiences as in space community and her role in the Gulf Coast Salute air show during Episode 8 of the Lightning Within 5 podcast.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 15:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80274
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110280726.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:11
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 8, by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT