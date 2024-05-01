Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 8

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Kellie Gerardi, a aerospace, defense, and technology professional, children's book author and science communicator, talks about her experiences as in space community and her role in the Gulf Coast Salute air show during Episode 8 of the Lightning Within 5 podcast.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:25:11
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    ACC
    Team Tyndall
    Gulf Coast Salute 2024

