Fort McCoy Garrison commander provides update during April 2024 town hall meeting, Part I

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger talks with the Fort McCoy workforce April 25, 2024, to discuss the latest news and updates to policies and procedures within the garrison at Fort McCoy, Wis. Town hall meetings like these are regularly held by Fort McCoy Garrison leadership to discuss the latest updates within the garrison on policies and procedures as well as other important news. Messenger was one of several leaders to speak during the town hall but was the main speaker. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)