    The Seagull - Ep 029 - May 2024

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month's Seagull podcast, Command Chief Christopher Hirl covers the origins, history and importance of recognizing Armed Forces Day. We interview an Airman who ran back to back marathons in Boston and London. We hear from the CSAF on the great power competition and we get a clip from the most recent Chevrons podcast!

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 14:06
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    marathon
    london
    armed forces day
    boston
    chevrons
    great power competition

