The Seagull - Ep 029 - May 2024

In this month's Seagull podcast, Command Chief Christopher Hirl covers the origins, history and importance of recognizing Armed Forces Day. We interview an Airman who ran back to back marathons in Boston and London. We hear from the CSAF on the great power competition and we get a clip from the most recent Chevrons podcast!