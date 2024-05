Marine Minute: 16-24 (Audio Version)

WELCOME I’M LCPL DIANA SALGADO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



IN THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA, U.S. MARINES WITH MARINE FIGHTER ATTACK SQUADRON 121, U.S. AIRMEN WITH THE 25TH AND 35TH FIGHTER SQUADRONS, AND REPUBLIC OF KOREA AIRMEN WITH THE 11TH FIGHTER WING CONDUCTED FLIGHT OPERATIONS IN SUPPORT OF KOREA FLYING TRAINING 2024 AT KUNSAN AIR BASE. THESE FLIGHT OPERATIONS FURTHER STRENGTHEN FLYING INTEROPERABILITY AND SHARPEN THE COMBINED READINESS OF U.S. AND ROK FORCES THROUGH FACE-TO-FACE COMBINED MISSION PLANNING, FLYING EXECUTION, AND DEBRIEFING.



OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY CPL. JUAN TORRES, FEATURING AUSTRALIAN ARMY SGT. ARJAY MARTIN STANDING WITH A TORCH BEARING THE ETERNAL FLAME IN HONOR OF ANZAC (AN-ZAK) DAY AT DARWIN CENOTAPH (SEN-O-TAFF) WAR MEMORIAL, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA, APRIL 25TH, 2024. U.S. MARINES AND SAILORS WITH MARINE ROTATIONAL FORCE JOINED AUSTRALIUAN DEFENSE FORCE MEMBERS AND VETERANS IN THE HONORING OF ALL AUSTRALIAN PERSONNEL WHO SERVED AND DIED IN WARS, CONFLICTS, AND PEACEKEEPING OPERATIONS.







THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES, VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES. SEMPER FIDELIS.