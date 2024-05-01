Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Drop Episode 26 - C.D.S.: May UTA

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Audio by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing

    In this abbreviated episode, we hear from Col. Bryan Preece, 130th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Patrick Chard, 130th Deputy Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kevan Williams, 130th Wing Command Chief, talk about the Wing priorities for this months Unit Training Assembly.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 08:51
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:16:35
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US
