    AFN Naples Spot: Thanksgiving in the Indian Ocean

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.03.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Carter 

    AFN Naples

    NAPLES, Italy (May 3, 2024) Radio spot covering an MWR trip to spend Thanksgiving in the Indian Ocean. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 05:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80254
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110279120.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Spot: Thanksgiving in the Indian Ocean, by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Naples
    NSA Naples
    Thanksgiving
    MWR

