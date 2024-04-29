NATO Through Time podcast - Who leads NATO? with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

What are the main responsibilities of the NATO Secretary General?

How and why did Jens Stoltenberg become the head of the Organization?

How has NATO changed over the past decade, and what does its future look like?



In this episode, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reflects on his time at NATO over the past 10 years. He shares the personal motivations that led him to accept the job after serving as Prime Minister of Norway, and how his parents' values and his own political activity as a young man shaped his views of NATO.



He also gives a preview of the main topics that will be on the agenda at the 2024 NATO Summit, taking place in Washington, D.C. in July.