    NATO Through Time podcast - Who leads NATO? with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

    BELGIUM

    05.01.2024

    Audio by Bruce Cinnamon 

    Natochannel           

    What are the main responsibilities of the NATO Secretary General?
    How and why did Jens Stoltenberg become the head of the Organization?
    How has NATO changed over the past decade, and what does its future look like?

    In this episode, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reflects on his time at NATO over the past 10 years. He shares the personal motivations that led him to accept the job after serving as Prime Minister of Norway, and how his parents' values and his own political activity as a young man shaped his views of NATO.

    He also gives a preview of the main topics that will be on the agenda at the 2024 NATO Summit, taking place in Washington, D.C. in July.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 04:12
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 80253
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110279086.mp3
    Length: 00:34:21
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    NATO
    history
    Jens Stoltenberg
    history 75th Anniversary
    NATO OTAN
    History & Heritage

