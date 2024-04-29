Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240502-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

    GREECE

    05.02.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Karri Langerman 

    AFN Souda Bay

    Francisco Landrau, retired Senior Chief Construction Mechanic, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, remembers the lives of seven Seabees who were killed in action in 2001 during a ceremony aboard NSA Souda Bay on May 2, 2024. MCSA Nicolas Quezada reports.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 03:38
    Category: Newscasts
