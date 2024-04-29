240501-N-DN657-1002 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the memorial day weekend urban slide for the community hosted by MWR. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 08:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80250
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110278158.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO Memorial Day Urban Slide, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
