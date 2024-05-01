Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GTMO MURPH

    GTMO MURPH

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    05.01.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    240501-N-DN657-1001 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the upcoming Murph memorial workout hosted by MWR. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 08:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80249
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110278157.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GTMO MURPH, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial day
    MWR
    GTMO
    Guantanamo bay
    Michael Murphy
    Murph

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT