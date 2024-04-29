The Art of Law at Hill AFB - Wills

In the episode two JAG attorneys discuss the will process and the decisions legal assistance eligible clients will need to make as they create their will worksheet. The will worksheet is necessary prior to having an appointment with an attorney. A link to the Air Force Legal Assistance page to create your own worksheet can be found on our webpage. It is recommended you call the Legal Assistance office prior to beginning your worksheet.
|05.01.2024
|05.02.2024 10:44
|Newscasts
|80238
|2405/DOD_110276764.mp3
|00:25:50
|UT, US
|8
|0
|0
