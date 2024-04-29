a radio spot by DJDADEO and the 207th Chaplain CPT Andy Hirko about the ACFT, Thankfulness, and the Ederle Chapel. This was created for air on AFN Vicenza.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 05:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80224
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110276003.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Artist
|DJDADEO
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Other
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplain 1, by SSG Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT