Corps Talk: The Honor of Service (S04, 07)

In this special episode of Corps Talk, hosts James Walker and Maj. Tony Funkhouser sit down with some of the most esteemed figures of our team. Join us as we celebrate the exemplary careers of Ava Benson, Betty Grey Waring, Pete Reilly, Wirt Shinault, and Robert Pretlow, the latest inductees into our prestigious Gallery of Distinguished Employees. This conversation underscores how these distinguished individuals employed perseverance and passion during their decades of tenure in service to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Norfolk District and the Commonwealth of Virginia.



Each of these individuals has contributed 30-45 years towards enhancing Virginia’s infrastructure and conserving its ecosystems. Their stories are not just about personal achievements but about fostering community growth and building lasting relationships.



This induction comes after more than a decade-long pause. The District resumed its tradition of honoring the unparalleled dedication of its team members with induction into this "hall of fame" in March of 2024.



To watch the video version of this podcast, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1p4o9h5_eI