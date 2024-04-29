Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps Talk: The Honor of Service (S04, 07)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Audio by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In this special episode of Corps Talk, hosts James Walker and Maj. Tony Funkhouser sit down with some of the most esteemed figures of our team. Join us as we celebrate the exemplary careers of Ava Benson, Betty Grey Waring, Pete Reilly, Wirt Shinault, and Robert Pretlow, the latest inductees into our prestigious Gallery of Distinguished Employees. This conversation underscores how these distinguished individuals employed perseverance and passion during their decades of tenure in service to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Norfolk District and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

    Each of these individuals has contributed 30-45 years towards enhancing Virginia’s infrastructure and conserving its ecosystems. Their stories are not just about personal achievements but about fostering community growth and building lasting relationships.

    This induction comes after more than a decade-long pause. The District resumed its tradition of honoring the unparalleled dedication of its team members with induction into this "hall of fame" in March of 2024.

    To watch the video version of this podcast, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1p4o9h5_eI

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 22:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:55:41
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    This work, Corps Talk: The Honor of Service (S04, 07), by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Civil Service
    Distinguished Employees

