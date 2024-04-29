Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Answering the Call: Air Force Special Warfare recruitment | Radio

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Recruits from the U.S. Air Force Special Warfare (SW) recruiting office, located in Aiea, Hawaii, participate in a physical fitness training program with SW recruiters in Oahu, Hawaii, April 11-18, 2024. The training program consisted of beach cardio training, tactical swimming techniques, and track and field workouts as the recruiters prepared their enlistees for their upcoming rotations to basic military training. (U.S. Air Force radio by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

