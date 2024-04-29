Answering the Call: Air Force Special Warfare recruitment | Radio

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80217" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Recruits from the U.S. Air Force Special Warfare (SW) recruiting office, located in Aiea, Hawaii, participate in a physical fitness training program with SW recruiters in Oahu, Hawaii, April 11-18, 2024. The training program consisted of beach cardio training, tactical swimming techniques, and track and field workouts as the recruiters prepared their enlistees for their upcoming rotations to basic military training. (U.S. Air Force radio by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)